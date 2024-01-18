Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The price of
Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port
of Augusta on January 17 decreased by 42 cents and amounted to
$83.01 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by 37 cents (to $81.08 per
barrel).
The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $59.8 per
barrel, which is 73 cents less than the previous price.
In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea decreased by 42 cents on January 17 compared to the
previous indicator, to $79.47 per barrel.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 18.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.