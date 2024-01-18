Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 17 decreased by 42 cents and amounted to $83.01 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by 37 cents (to $81.08 per barrel).

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $59.8 per barrel, which is 73 cents less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by 42 cents on January 17 compared to the previous indicator, to $79.47 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 18.

