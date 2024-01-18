Azerbaijan And Finland Going After Strengthening Economic Co-Op (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and Finland have discussed opportunities for strengthening regional economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we talk with Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen. We exchanged views on the priority directions of our nations' relations, growing chances for strengthening regional economic cooperation, and prospects for bilateral ties," the minister noted.

The data of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee showed that from January through November 2023, Azerbaijan exported goods worth over $326,770 to Finland, while the imports amounted to $97.8 million.