Azerbaijan And Finland Going After Strengthening Economic Co-Op (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and
Finland have discussed opportunities for strengthening regional
economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
wrote on X, Trend reports.
"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we talk with
Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen. We exchanged
views on the priority directions of our nations' relations, growing
chances for strengthening regional economic cooperation, and
prospects for bilateral ties," the minister noted.
The data of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee showed that
from January through November 2023, Azerbaijan exported goods worth
over $326,770 to Finland, while the imports amounted to $97.8
million.
