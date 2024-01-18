Pakistan Strikes Several Terrorist Targets In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Pakistan
undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted
precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan and
Baluchestan province of Iran, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, a
number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based
operation – codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar".
"Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran,
Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the
safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists
calling themselves *Sarmachars* on the ungoverned spaces inside
Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence
of the presence and activities of these terrorists."
"However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns,
these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent
Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light
of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist
activities by these so called Sarmachars," the ministry said.
As the MFA pointed out that, this action is a manifestation of
Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national
security against all threats.
"The successful execution of this highly complex operation is
also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed
Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to
preserve the safety and security of its people, which is
sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred," the ministry said.
In addition, the MFA noted that Pakistan fully respects the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of
Iran.
"The sole objective of today's act was in pursuit of Pakistan's
own security and national interest, which is paramount and cannot
be compromised. As a responsible member of the international
community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN
Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member
states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our
legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never
allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged,
under any pretext or circumstances. Iran is a brotherly country,
and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the
Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation
in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism
and will continue to endeavor to find joint solutions," the
ministry added.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.