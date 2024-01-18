Pakistan Strikes Several Terrorist Targets In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, a number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar".

"Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves *Sarmachars* on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists."

"However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars," the ministry said.

As the MFA pointed out that, this action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats.

"The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people, which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred," the ministry said.

In addition, the MFA noted that Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"The sole objective of today's act was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest, which is paramount and cannot be compromised. As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances. Iran is a brotherly country, and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavor to find joint solutions," the ministry added.