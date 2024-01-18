Deadline For Publishing List Of Presidential Candidates In Azerbaijan Expires

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The deadline for
publishing the list of presidential candidates in Azerbaijan has
expired, Trend reports via the Central Election Commission (CEC).
The Election Code of Azerbaijan envisions publication of the
list by the CEC at least 20 days before voting day, January 18,
2024.
On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election
in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev,
nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for
participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
