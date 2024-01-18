Biden Holds Meeting With Congressional Leaders To Discuss Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. US President Joe
Biden discussed the request for billions of dollars in funding for
Ukraine and other national security measures at a meeting with
congressional leaders, Trend reports.
At the meeting, President Biden emphasized the importance of
Congress providing Ukraine with the necessary resources, including
air defense and artillery.
He also discussed the strategic consequences of inaction for
Ukraine, the United States and the world.
Biden noted that "the failure of Congress to act puts the
national security of the United States and the NATO alliance at
risk."
Trend informs that, according to the American media, the speaker
of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that the
situation on the US border remains his main priority after meeting
with Biden.
