Caspian Pipeline Consortium Discloses Volume Of Oil Planned For Shipment In 2024

January 18
Pipeline Consortium plans to ship over 70 million tons of oil in
2024, said CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban, Trend reports.
"This year, the consortium plans to satisfy all volumes declared
by shippers - this is more than 70 million tons for 2024," he
said.
As Gorban noted, 2023 was a record year for oil transportation
volumes in the entire history of the company - 63.5 million tons of
oil, of which 56 million tons came from Kazakh shippers. The
previous record was achieved in pre-pandemic 2019 - 63.3 million
tons.
The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment
projects in the energy sector with the participation of foreign
capital in the CIS. It is unique in its own way, especially in the
current political and economic situation in the region and the
world.
The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk oil pipeline is 1,511
km. More than two-thirds of all Kazakh oil exports, as well as raw
materials from Russian fields, including those located in the
Caspian Sea, are transported along this route.
CPC shareholders include: Federal Agency for State Property
Management represented by Transneft PJSC (trust management) - 24
percent, CPC Company - 7 percent, KazMunayGas - 19 percent,
Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1.75 percent, Chevron Caspian
Pipeline Consortium Company – 15 percent, LUKARCOB.V. – 12.5
percent, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5 percent,
Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5 percent, BG Overseas
Holdings Limited – 2 percent, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. –
2 percent and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75 percent.
