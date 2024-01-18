EIB Weighs Stretching Out In Central Asia (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The European
Investment Bank (EIB) envisages extending its local presence in the
region to be better equipped to support priority investments in
Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, a source at the EIB
told Trend .
"However, for the time being, the EIB has not decided where and
when such an EIB representation in Central Asia will be
established," the source noted.
As the source noted, in Kazakhstan, as well as in other Central
Asian countries, the EIB is actively supporting the EU's priorities
both in the public and private sectors, as set out in the 2019 EU
Strategy on Central Asia and more recently in line with the EU
Global Gateway strategy.
"EIB co-finances with other financial institutions such as the
World Bank, EBRD, and KfW. The EIB also finances green projects.
EIB's interventions on climate action are generally focused on: (i)
supporting green infrastructure projects (energy efficiency,
renewable energy, energy transmission, water supply, and
sanitation) as well as (ii) improving the access to finance of
local SMEs," the source added.
Meanwhile, the bank's operations in Kazakhstan started in 2013.
To date, a total of four loans have been signed for 269.5 million
euros.
Edvardas Bumteinas, the head of Asia and Pacific Division at
EIB, previously stated that EIB is also interested in supporting
projects related to developing transport infrastructure in
Kazakhstan. In this regard, Bumteinas noted the importance of
developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor
(TITR, or Middle Corridor), which, in his opinion, will become an
additional tool for strengthening regional infrastructure between
Europe and Asia.
Furthermore, the EIB is currently active in four Central Asian
countries: Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and most recently,
Uzbekistan.
