Houthi Attacks Expected To Cause Surge In Coffee Prices

Attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea could cause global coffee prices to rise, Trend reports.

Shipping costs have risen by almost 150 percent due to the conflict in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. At the same time, shipments from Vietnam and Indonesia, leading producers of robusta, are delayed for up to three weeks as ships have to sail around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. Logistics costs have already taken a toll on European coffee roasters and they have begun to look for other supply options.

"We are seeing a decline in new orders due to higher shipping costs. We are very concerned. Coffee exports usually peak at this time of year," said an official from one of Vietnam's largest coffee exporters.

Against the backdrop of increased demand for supplies from Brazil and Uganda, prices for raw materials began to rise in the regions. However, according to some analysts, there is no point in expecting a quick increase in the cost of coffee in stores in the long term due to intense competition among producers.