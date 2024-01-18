Houthi Attacks Expected To Cause Surge In Coffee Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. World coffee
prices may rise due to the conflict in the Red Sea.
Attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea could cause global
coffee prices to rise, Trend reports.
Shipping costs have risen by almost 150 percent due to the
conflict in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. At the same time, shipments
from Vietnam and Indonesia, leading producers of robusta, are
delayed for up to three weeks as ships have to sail around Africa
via the Cape of Good Hope. Logistics costs have already taken a
toll on European coffee roasters and they have begun to look for
other supply options.
"We are seeing a decline in new orders due to higher shipping
costs. We are very concerned. Coffee exports usually peak at this
time of year," said an official from one of Vietnam's largest
coffee exporters.
Against the backdrop of increased demand for supplies from
Brazil and Uganda, prices for raw materials began to rise in the
regions. However, according to some analysts, there is no point in
expecting a quick increase in the cost of coffee in stores in the
long term due to intense competition among producers.
