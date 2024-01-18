TAP To Award Contract For Hydrogen Supply Studies (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium will award a contract for hydrogen supply studies this year, TAP AG told Trend .

"Depending on the results from the initial tests, TAP may continue with tendering wider studies. We plan to award a contract for these studies in the third quarter 2024," said the consortium.

Regarding the timeframe for starting hydrogen transportation, TAP AG said this depends on the confirmation of the pipeline material suitability, the completion of the wider studies, and most importantly, the availability of hydrogen and whether there is interest from the market to receive hydrogen.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe's energy security, supply diversification, as well as its decarbonisation objectives.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn