TAP To Award Contract For Hydrogen Supply Studies (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium will award a contract for
hydrogen supply studies this year, TAP AG told Trend .
"Depending on the results from the initial tests, TAP may
continue with tendering wider studies. We plan to award a contract
for these studies in the third quarter 2024," said the
consortium.
Regarding the timeframe for starting hydrogen transportation,
TAP AG said this depends on the confirmation of the pipeline
material suitability, the completion of the wider studies, and most
importantly, the availability of hydrogen and whether there is
interest from the market to receive hydrogen.
TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in
the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km
long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at
the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and
the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.
TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries
through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected
to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its
commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to
Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more
European country.
As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically
and economically important to Europe and essential in providing
reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a
significant role in boosting Europe's energy security, supply
diversification, as well as its decarbonisation objectives.
