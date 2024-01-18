YES BANK marks historic milestone: Becomes first Indian Bank to conduct Export Finance Transaction on RXIL’s ITFS Platform

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, January 16, 2024: YES BANK becomes the first Indian Bank to execute an export finance transaction on the International Trade Financing Services Platform (ITFS) of RXIL Global IFSC Limited (RXIL), a leading cross-border fintech company registered under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). This strategic partnership facilitates arranging credit for exporters & importers from both Indian and Global Institutions through Factoring, Forfaiting, and other trade financing services at competitive pricing with quick turnaround using a digital platform. This is the first transaction on the ITFS platform in collaboration with any bank in the country.

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Ajay Rajan, Country Head - Government, Multinational & International Business, Transaction Banking & Knowledge Units at YES BANK, said “We are delighted to be a part of this key strategic milestone. The collaboration between YES BANK and RXIL is a testament to the Bank’s commitment towards digitalisation and fostering cross border business. We strongly believe that this product is set to redefine the landscape of international trade finance and through this, the Bank reinforces its commitment to contribute and align with the Government’s aim to make India a global trade finance powerhouse.”

Mr. Ketan Gaikwad, Director of RXIL Global IFSC Ltd and MD & CEO of RXIL, said “RXIL is at the forefront of driving transformative change in the cross-border trade finance. The setting up of the ITFS in IFSC, GIFT City Gujarat is aimed at tapping global capital flows to meet India’s development needs and simultaneously provide a globally competitive financial platform for the full range of international financial services at the regional and global level. Our collaboration with YES BANK, coupled with digital banking capabilities, will play a pivotal role in achieving our mission of intensifying India's Trade finance landscape by making competitive credit available to Exporters and Importers.”

This partnership signifies a new era in cross-border payments, providing a seamless and efficient platform supporting the growth and development of Indian and global enterprises in unleashing their full potential towards global trade and commerce under the envision of IFSCA.





MENAFN18012024005232011781ID1107736996