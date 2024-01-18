Jordan's Envoy In Egypt Partakes In Arab Ministerial Meetings On Somalia, Iraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, participated in two emergency Arab ministerial meetings on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. The meetings discussed the situation in Somalia and Iraq.During the meetings, which were held via video conference and chaired by the Yemeni Foreign Minister, in the presence of a number of Arab foreign ministers and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Adaileh said that the Arab region is facing numerous challenges to its security and stability and the violation of the sovereignty of parts of some of its countries, in light of the ongoing aggression against the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for over 75 years.Adaileh, who is also Jordan's permanent representative to the Arab League, added that the Kingdom stresses that Arab solidarity and unity of the Arab position are the only basis and the firm way to confront any ambitions and plans that aim to leverage the conditions the region is going through in an attempt to interfere in its affairs or violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity in violation of the rules and principles of international law, conventions, and international resolutions.In the meeting called by the Arab League at the request of Somalia, Adaileh confirmed Jordan's position towards supporting Somalia's unity and sovereignty over all Somali territories, rejecting any attempts to violate its safety and any exploitation of the conditions it is witnessing to encroach on its territories, and condemning the memorandum signed between Ethiopia and the "Somaliland" region, infringing the safety and unity of Somalia.In the meeting held at the request of Iraq after the attacks that targeted areas in the country's northern regions, Adaileh reaffirmed that Jordan, with its historical brotherly and Arab position towards Iraq, the brotherly and neighboring country, stands as it always has and will remain by Iraq's side, supporting it, standing in solidarity with its government, and cooperating with its brotherly people in protecting their sovereignty, security, safety of their lands and unity.He added, "From this standpoint, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan reaffirms and renews the rejection of any behavior or action that would undermine Iraq's sovereignty or attack against its lands or expose its safety, security and people to any danger."