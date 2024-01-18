Israeli Airstrike On Southern Lebanon Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Beirut, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- A citizen was killed and two others were injured in an airstrike carried out by an Israeli drone on Wednesday evening in the Sahl Al Qleila area, south of Lebanon.The martyr was from the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, a Lebanese security source told a Petra News Agency correspondent in Beirut.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.