King Visits Eastern Military Region Reaffirms Trust In Border Guards' Capabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Wednesday saluted army personnel serving in the Eastern Military Region.During a visit to the Eastern Military Region, His Majesty, via radio, reiterated his trust, and the trust of all Jordanians, in the role of the Border Guards in safeguarding the nation.The King expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of JAF personnel to maintain Jordan's security and stability, expressing pride in army personnel serving in the Eastern Military Region, as they counter infiltration and smuggling attempts.During the visit, His Majesty was briefed on the latest developments on the border.The Eastern Military Region's commander stressed the personnel's combat readiness and high morale, reviewing operational and tactical duties, as well as training programmes and development plans.The King was shown systems at the operations and command room, including those for border surveillance, electronic monitoring, drones, and weather monitoring.His Majesty stressed the need to keep up with the latest technology and utilise it to support all military formations.For his part, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti said JAF will continue to develop all its units and equip personnel with the weapons and tools needed to undertake their duties and counter threats at all levels.