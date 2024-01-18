XS.com Crowned as the “Best Multi-Asset Broker in the Middle East” at UF Awards

( MENAFN - Your Mind Media ) XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has once again demonstrated its industry prowess by securing a notable double victory at the prestigious Traders Awards, organized by Ultimate Fintech. The awards ceremony, held on January 17th at the Traders Arena, Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, recognized XSfor its exceptional contributions to the financial industry.

