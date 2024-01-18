Jordan Congratulates Morocco On Electing Its Representative To UNHRC Presidency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco on the election of its Permanent Representative to the presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for 2024.The ministry said that this election is a reflection of the international community's recognition of Morocco's achievements in the field of human rights and its promotion of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.The ministry's spokesperson, Soufian Qudah, said that Jordan appreciates Morocco's ongoing efforts to promote and protect human rights.He also expressed confidence in Morocco's ability to lead the UNHRC and to support its goals of promoting and protecting human rights around the world. He wished Morocco continued success.