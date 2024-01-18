NCM Investment Secures SCA Category 1 License in the UAE, Expanding its Regional Footprint in the Middle East

( MENAFN - Your Mind Media ) NCM Investment Company KSCC “NCM” an award winning broker and prominent player in the Middle East’s online trading industry, is proud to announce that it has been granted a Category 1 license from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority “SCA”.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.