Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD41.20 Per Gram In Local Market

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, on Wednesday stood at JD41.20 per gram as a purchasing price, against JD39.50 as a selling price.According to the Jordan Jewelers Association's daily bulletin, the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD48.40 and JD36.70, respectively.Gold prices in global markets on Wednesday morning reached $2,019 per ounce.

