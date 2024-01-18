Israeli Warplanes Strike Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, January 17 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes and artillery Wednesday bombed Lebanese border towns, a Lebanese military official said.Israeli aircraft launched raids on the towns of Al Dhahira, Yarin, Aita Al Shaab and Hula, causing massive property damage, the military official said, adding that Israeli forces used fire and smoke bombs at farmers in the Al Wazzani town without recording any casualties.Israeli artillery shelled the Marjayoun Plain and the National Evangelical Church in the town of Alma Al Shaab, causing "major" damage to the house of the church's pastor.According to a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bou Habib, said, "The Middle East will not enjoy security and stability except with a just solution to the Palestinian cause," adding, "sustainable peace lies in realising peace in Palestine."