Mhaidat Highlights 'Proactive' Royal Vision To Achieve Food Security

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) - Director-General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Dr. Nizar Mhaidat, said Royal vision was the first to include the Kingdom's food security among the "advanced" national priorities over past years.Mhaidat's remarks came during a symposium on "Food Safety Systems," organized by JFDA on Wednesday, in cooperation with General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army.Mhaidat noted directives were issued to establish a system aimed to preserve Jordan's food security, which sought to enhance food production, maintain "safe and sustainable strategic" food stocks, support related monitoring authorities, and establish Higher Council for Food Security.Noting importance of food security at national level, he added that JFDA held seminars to enhance awareness among partners in food security and safety systems, implemented in accordance with the "latest" international practices and legislation.Meanwhile, Director of Royal Supply and Transport Directorate, Col. Haitham Yousef Talafheh, said this military body works to ensure JAF'S food safety, in partnership with all relevant national institutions, including JFDA.He also said JFDA and the directorate are members of the Higher Council for Food Security, which was formed under Royal directives, and works, in accordance with a system and special instructions aimed to enhance Jordan's food availability, security and safety.He valued JFDA's role as the nation's fence to achieve food and drug safety in Jordan.