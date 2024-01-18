Arab League Says It Supports South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, January 17 (Petra) -- The Arab League announced Wednesday that it supports South Africa's case against Israel before the International Court of Justice in the Hague on charges of committing genocide and violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide.The Assistant Secretary-General of the pan-Arab organisation, Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, said in a symposium of the Centre for Strategic Studies that she hopes for a "just" ruling at the Hague to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and pave the way for holding accountable the Israeli officials involved in the crime of genocide.In the "Challenges of Humanitarian Relief in the Gaza Strip" symposium, Abu Ghazaleh discussed the "importance" of delivering humanitarian relief and health support to Palestinians in the besieged enclave in light of the ongoing Israeli "genocide" of civilians, children and women, which has entered its fourth month.