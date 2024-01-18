ATF, Omani Atheer Media Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -Arab Thought Forum (ATF) and Oman Atheer Media Company on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen joint cooperation ties on intellectual and cultural issues and contribute to implementation of mutual projects consistent with their goals.According to an ATF statement, the memo was signed by its Acting Secretary-General, Ayman Riyad Mufleh and the Omani company's CEO Musa Al-Fari.Under the memo, which will last for a 5-year period, events and activities will be held to highlight Arab issues and serve intellectual, scientific, cultural and media aspects.