Israel Kills 163 Palestinians In Gaza During Past 24 Hours

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) - Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip said Israeli occupation forces committed 16 massacres on Wednesday against Gaza people, killing 163 Palestinians and injuring 350 others during the past 24 hours.In a statement, the ministry said Gaza death toll rose to 24,448 martyrs and 61,504 wounded Palestinians since start of Israel's aggression on October 7.

