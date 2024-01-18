IEC Launches E-Service To Change Constituency Via Sanad App

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 7 (Petra) -Independent Election Commission (IEC), in cooperation with Ministry of Digital Economy and Jordanian Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD), recently launched the service to change constituency for eligible people through "Sanad" app, the official gateway to digital government transactions.
According to the IEC's statement on Wednesday, this e-service allows Christian, Circassian, and Chechen voters to change their constituency via "Sanad" portal to another electoral district, where a parliamentary seat is designated for those groups under the election law in force.
Based on Article (4/H/2) and Article (4/H/3) of the Election Law, Circassians, Chechens, and Christians can shift to another electoral district in their governorate to vote in parliamentary elections, if their original constituency doesn't designate seats for those groups.
