House Association, Cypriot Envoy Talk Enhancing Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -Head of the Jordanian-Cypriot Parliamentary Friendship Association, MP Salem Omari, stressed importance of His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to stop Israeli war on Gaza and push endeavors to establish an independent Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 borders.During the association's meeting on Wednesday with Cypriot ambassador to Amman, Michalis Ioannou, Omari stressed need to strengthen bilateral relations in the fields of economy, agriculture and tourism.Omari pointed out need to enhance cultural and student exchange and increase number of scholarships granted for Jordanian students studying in Cyprus.Meanwhile, Ioannou said his country supports outcomes of the tripartite summit in Aqaba, which brought together His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to stop war on Gaza.The envoy also affirmed Cyprus' support for Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites, stressing necessity of achieving just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East region by establishing an independent Palestinian state.Additionally, the diplomat noted the association works to strengthen bilateral relations and exchange expertise between the two parliaments, adding that Cypriots like to visit Jordan, given its "attractive" climate and "distinguished" location.