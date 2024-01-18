Jordan, Tunisia Talk Strengthening Ties In Water Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud met with the Tunisian Ambassador Moufida Zribi on Wednesday to underscore the robust and enduring nature of Jordanian-Tunisian relations.The government, as emphasized by Abu Saud, is committed to enhancing these relations, particularly in addressing pressing water challenges and dealing with the impacts of climate change.Abu Saud shed light on Jordan's unwavering efforts and accomplishments in the water sector, emphasizing the country's adeptness in managing water scarcity amidst extraordinary circumstances, refugee crises, and the evolving challenges of climate change. These factors have posed significant hurdles across various sectors and national resources, compelling Jordan to confront the complex reality of water resources.The minister highlighted Jordan's expertise in harnessing treated water and incorporating it into economic development projects, ultimately fostering income generation for local communities.The Tunisian ambassador reaffirmed the strength of Jordanian-Tunisian relations and stressed their significance, particularly in the domain of water management.She emphasized the importance of mutual collaboration and the exchange of experiences between the two nations.