Media Literacy Project Targets Youth In Misinformation Fight

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- In an effort to enhance media literacy and combat misinformation, the Ministry of Government Communication, the Hussein Fund for Excellence, and the Jordan Media Institute have signed an agreement to initiate the third phase of the "Media and Information Literacy" project.The agreement was formalized by Muhannad Mubaidin, Minister of Government Communication and official government spokesperson; Adel Sharkas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hussein Fund for Excellence and Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan; and Mustafa Hamarneh, representing the Jordan Media Institute.Mubaidin highlighted that this collaboration is geared towards developing the media and information literacy skills of participants, thereby enhancing their ability to disseminate this knowledge within local communities. This initiative is seen as crucial for safeguarding society from the proliferation of rumors, fake news, and misinformation.The project's primary objective is to conduct training workshops focusing on media and information literacy concepts. These workshops are pivotal in the fight against rumors, false news, misleading information, and hate speech. The target demographic for these workshops is young people aged 16-25 years, hailing from various Jordanian governorates.As per the agreement, the Hussein Fund for Excellence will provide financial support and resources for these training workshops. A total of 75 young individuals will be trained over the project duration of three months. These participants will be selected based on established criteria.The Jordan Media Institute will facilitate five training workshops on media and information education across different governorates over a three-month period, with each workshop lasting three days.The Hussein Fund for Excellence, established in 1999 by banks operating in Jordan, functions as a non-profit entity and represents the social responsibility arm of Jordan's banking sector. Its mission is to foster creativity and excellence and to promote sustainable development within Jordan.The Ministry of Government Communication, responsible for overseeing the National Initiative for Media and Information Literacy, has outlined this initiative as part of its administrative agenda for the year 2022. This project represents a significant effort towards equipping Jordan's youth with the necessary skills to navigate and critically engage with the modern media landscape.