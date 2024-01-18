Jordanian Field Hospital Staff Injured In Gaza, Amid Clashes Near Hospital Site

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- A military source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army reported that a staff member of the Jordanian Private Field Hospital 2, located in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, sustained injuries in clashes near the hospital in the past few hours.The individual, who suffered moderate injuries to the right thigh and hand, is scheduled for air evacuation to Jordan for required medical treatment, in line with royal directives.Additionally, a Palestinian patient in the hospital's intensive care unit was injured by shrapnel and a bullet during the conflict.Despite significant material damage due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment in the vicinity, which started yesterday and continued into Wednesday morning, the hospital remains committed to fulfilling its medical and humanitarian duties to the residents of the Gaza Strip.The source said that the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army holds Israel fully accountable for the safety of the hospital's staff, who are performing their humanitarian role in accordance with international laws and norms. The attack on the Jordanian military field hospital is considered a serious violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, the source stressed.According to the source, the Jordanian government is set to take all necessary measures, emphasizing the obligation of Israel, as the occupying power, to abide by international law, especially international humanitarian law.This includes the imperative to avoid targeting hospitals, which are recognized as protected facilities, and to ensure that no actions are taken that hinder the medical team's ability to carry out their duties.