Jordan Participates In 44Th Regular Session Of ISESCO Executive Council In Saudi Arabia

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan played an integral role in the 44th regular session of the Executive Council of the Islamic World Organization for Education, Science, and Culture (ISESCO).The session, hosted in Saudi Arabia, saw participation from Nawaf Al-Ajarmeh, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education for Educational Affairs and a member of the Executive Council of ISESCO.According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, the session commenced with a consultative meeting addressing the pertinent opportunities and challenges confronting the Islamic world in the realms of education, culture, and sciences.Numerous working sessions were conducted, focusing on shaping the future of ISESCO in crucial areas such as leadership, human resources investment, innovation culture, and smart services.The session also shed light on significant global events scheduled to take place in member countries, including the Riyadh Expo, the UNESCO General Conference in Uzbekistan, COP29 in Azerbaijan, and UNCCD COP16 in Riyadh.The Executive Council meeting of ISESCO is poised to delve into discussions surrounding the organization's action plan and budget for the years 2024-2025. Various reports and proposals aimed at enhancing the organization's operational framework will also be on the agenda. The opening session further featured a comprehensive discourse on the prevailing situation in Gaza.