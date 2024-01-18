Jordanian-Saudi Clothing Project Concludes After Benefiting Thousands In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) concluded the second phase of a winter clothing distribution project in collaboration with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).The "Kanaf in Jordan" initiative aimed to provide winter clothing to the most vulnerable Jordanian families, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan, benefiting a total of 34,160 individuals, according to a JHCO statement released Wednesday.The project incorporated the approach of distributing purchasing vouchers, granting beneficiaries the freedom to choose their winter essentials during the shopping process.Hussein Shibli, the Secretary-General of JHCO, emphasized the organization's commitment to implementing such projects due to their positive influence on families and individuals. Shibli highlighted the crucial role of these initiatives in helping recipients meet their winter needs and alleviating economic burdens.Nayef Shammari, the Director of KSRelief's Jordan Office, underscored the significance of the Kanaf project within the broader relief efforts in Jordan. The initiative was meticulously planned based on comprehensive field studies covering all Jordanian governorates, he added.This winter clothing distribution project represents one of the seasonal initiatives executed by JHCO annually, enjoying continuous support from KSRelief for the fifth consecutive year.