Injured Jordanian Medical Staff Evacuated From Gaza's Khan Yunis To Al Hussein Medical Center

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- Following royal directives, the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army evacuated an injured staff member from the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, to Al Hussein Medical Center.The evacuation occurred yesterday evening, Wednesday, after the individual suffered injuries to the right thigh and hand amidst clashes near the hospital.Upon arrival, the Assistant Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Operations and Training received the injured staff member to assess his initial condition, which was reported as stable.The staff member is scheduled to undergo a series of laboratory and radiological examinations and will be admitted to the appropriate department for ongoing medical supervision.This deployment of the Private Field Hospital 2 in Khan Yunis is part of a royal initiative aimed at providing necessary support to the people of the Gaza Strip, in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression. The hospital is staffed with medical personnel across various specialties, reflecting Jordan's commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Gaza Strip's residents.