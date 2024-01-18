Gradual Temperature Rise, With Varied Conditions Expected Throughout Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- Weather conditions in Jordan are expected to witness a slight elevation in temperatures on Thursday, according to the latest meteorological report. Across the country, it will be relatively cold in most regions, with milder temperatures anticipated in the valleys, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium and high-altitude clouds are projected to appear, accompanied by light easterly winds.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued a cautionary advisory in its report, highlighting the potential for frost formation during the early morning hours over elevated southern terrains and certain areas within the desert regions. Additionally, there is a risk of diminished horizontal visibility in the early morning due to fog in the northern mountainous regions and plains.On Friday, a marginal uptick in temperatures is forecast, creating mild weather conditions in most areas and warmer temperatures in the valleys, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds are expected to be present, with light southeasterly winds prevailing.Saturday is predicted to bring about another slight increase in temperatures, resulting in mild weather for most regions and relatively warmer conditions in the valleys, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The day will feature the presence of some medium and high-altitude clouds, accompanied by light southeasterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 24C and lows of 12C.