Explosion Occurs Outside Israeli Shipping Company At Greek Port


1/18/2024 4:32:43 AM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An explosive device made of gas canisters went off on Wednesday outside the offices of an Israeli shipping company at Greece's largest Piraeus port, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

No injuries were reported, with minor damage to the entrance of the building that also hosts other businesses.

A police investigation was underway to locate the perpetrators, the report said. ■

