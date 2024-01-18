EUR Forecast Today- 17/01: Euro Gets Sold On Tuesday (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Tuesday's trading session, the Euro experienced a significant drop, with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average now in focus.

This price region naturally attracts considerable attention, as it also encompasses prior support levels.

Despite the apparent downturn, it's important to recognize that the market remains primarily in a consolidation phase. Therefore, caution is warranted when considering short positions in this market. If a breakdown does occur, the alternative approach could involve buying the US dollar against other currencies.

There is a conceivable scenario in which the Euro descends towards the 200-day EMA, located closer to the 1.08 level. Beneath that lies the 1.0750 level. Conversely, if a rally materializes from this point, the 1.10 level continues to present a significant resistance barrier. Breaking above this level could potentially lead to an ascent towards the 1.1150 mark. In essence, traders are currently navigating the market terrain with a degree of uncertainty Will Loosen?

The next few days bear significance as interest rate differentials play a pivotal role in the market at the moment. However, some market participants may begin factoring in the possibility of the European Central Bank (ECB) having to adopt looser monetary policies in tandem with the Federal Reserve. This development could potentially impact the prevailing uptrend. While expectations surrounding multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024 persist, the ECB might find itself in a similar position, particularly with Germany facing the prospect of a recession. Consequently, regardless of the market's eventual direction, the candlestick from the Tuesday session hints at prevailing negative sentiment. As a result, considerable pressure exists within the market.

At the end of the day, the Euro price faced a substantial decline as full market liquidity resumed on Tuesday. The focus has now shifted to the 50-day EMA, with the market potentially testing previous support levels. Amidst this downturn, it is crucial to acknowledge the overarching consolidation phase. Caution should be exercised when considering short positions, with an alternative approach involving buying the US dollar against other currencies. Potential scenarios include a descent towards the 200-day EMA or a rally towards significant resistance levels . The next few days carry substantial significance, with interest rate differentials and monetary policy dynamics playing key roles in shaping market sentiment. Regardless of the outcome, the recent candlestick pattern suggests a prevailing atmosphere of negativity, underpinning the market's current state of pressure.

