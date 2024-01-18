Forex Today - 18/01: US Rate Cut Odds Drop To 61%

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)

Markets have continued to assess a lower chance that the US Federal Reserve will act to cut rates at its March meeting. Yesterday the CME's FedWatch tool showed a 65% chance of a cut in March, that reading how now fallen to 61%. This move was partially triggered by stronger than expected US Retail Sales data yesterday, which suggests the US economy is still too strong to be unconcerned about the potential impact of rate cuts. Another factor was the small, unexpected uptick in UK inflation data yesterday. Markets were impacted with a stronger US Dollar and weaker stock markets.In the Forex market, the Japanese Yen has been the strongest major currency since the Tokyo open today. The US Dollar has been the weakest, putting theUSD/JPYcurrency pair into focus.Goldfell quite strongly yesterday but seems to have found some support at the $2000 round number area.Australian Unemployment data released a few hours ago showed a small undershoot but the unemployment rate remained constant at 3.9%.Cocoa futuresreached a new multi-year high price yesterday, which will keep trend traders interested in this commodity on the long side. It has been exhibiting a powerful bullish trend for more than a year now.

There will be a release today of US Unemployment Claims data which is expected to show that 206k new claims were made most recently.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1Read full review Get Started