This report focuses on specific types of smart materials that are gaining traction in the automotive industry, growth and restraint factors, key performance indicators, and active stakeholders in the industry.

Smart materials are acquiring great importance in several fields thanks to their unique properties, ability to enhance performance, and consumer expectations about adaptive responses. These advanced materials are stimuli-responsive and will play a crucial role in revolutionizing the automotive industry.

The adoption of smart glazing technologies and conducting materials in the automotive industry has increased in recent times with the transition from traditional vehicles to electric or autonomous connected vehicles integrated with advanced features. However, these technologies are expensive and currently limited to only luxury or high-end cars.

The report also focuses on product developments belonging to various industry players and industry measures to enhance commercialization prospects in view of the growing market demand. The automotive industry continues to explore new possibilities in this field - its IP evolves under constant pressure to meet environmental standards, improvised aesthetics, and higher performance demands for competitive pricing. The automotive industry's advancement provides brilliant growth opportunities for smart materials.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Reducing the Manufacturing Costs of Smart Glazing to Improve the Commercial Adoption

Growth Opportunity 2: Recycling Strategies of Smart Glazing and Conducting Materials for Improved Sustainability and Circularity Growth Opportunity 3: Industries Should Explore the Feasibility of Replacing Traditional Materials with Advanced Smart Materials

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in Smart Materials in Automotive Industry

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Smart Materials in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis



An Introduction to Smart Materials and the Need for Them in the Automotive Industry

Comparison between Traditional Materials and Smart Materials

Manufacturing Techniques for Smart Materials

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

Research Segmentation Definitions of the Technologies in the Research Segmentation

Technology Analysis: Smart Glazing



Overview of Smart Glazing Technology

Materials Used for Glazing Technologies

Comparative Analysis of Active Smart Glazing

Comparative Analysis of Passive Smart Glazing

Smart Glazing in the Automotive Industry

Key Performance Indicators of Smart Glazing

Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Smart Glazing Technology for the Automotive Industry

Universities Working on Smart Glazing Technologies for Automotive Applications

OEMs Active in Developing Smart Glazing for the Automotive Industry

Steps to the Adoption of Smart Glazing Materials

Partnerships and Collaborations for the R&D and Commercialization of Smart Glazing for the Automotive Industry

Industry Efforts for the Commercialization of Smart Glazing for the Automotive Industry

Smart Glazing in the Automotive Industry - The Analyst's Perspective Smart Glazing Technologies in the Automotive Industry - A Comparative Outlook

Technology Analysis: Conducting Materials



Overview of Conducting Materials

Conducting Materials in the Automotive Industry

Manufacturing Methods for Different Materials and Applications

Key Performance Indicators of Thermally Conductive Materials

Key Applications of Thermally Conducting Materials in the Automotive Sector

Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Thermally Conductive Materials for the Automotive Industry

New Companies Developing Thermally Conducting Materials for the Automotive Industry

Key Performance Indicators of Electrically Active Materials in the Automotive Sector

Key Applications of Electrically Active Materials in the Automotive Sector

Key Stakeholders Developing Electrically Active Materials for the Automotive Industry

New Companies Developing Electrically Active Materials for the Automotive Industry

Universities Working on Electrically Active Materials for Automotive Applications

OEMs Active in Developing Conducting Materials for the Automotive Industry

Steps to the Adoption of Conducting Materials

Partnerships and Collaborations for the R&D and Commercialization of Conducting Materials for the Automotive Industry

Conducting Materials in the Automotive Industry - The Analyst's Perspective Conducting Materials in the Automotive Industry - A Comparative Outlook

Smart Materials in Automotive Industry: IP Analysis



Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Smart Materials in the Automotive Industry

Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Smart Glazing in the Automotive Industry Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Conducting Materials in the Automotive Industry

