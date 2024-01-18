(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed lung cancer-if before 1983 they had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and the Veteran might also qualify for VA Benefits. Sadly, most people like this throughout the USA never get compensated because they do not connect their asbestos exposure to their lung cancer as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer-who prior to 1983 had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy-please make financial compensation a top priority and call us at 866-714-6466. We will make sure you get directly to the nation's top asbestos lung cancer attorneys, and we will make certain you are dealing directly with VA Benefits Specialists. We also want to emphasize--our remarkable service is free to a Veteran like this. The lawyers get paid if they produce results, the VA Benefits Specialists get paid if they are successful-----but what we will do for a Navy Veteran like this-or their family is free of charge-and an honor."

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”

