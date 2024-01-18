Unimoni India's CEO, Krishnan Rajamony, Continues To Garner Prestigious Industry Awards In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unimoni driven by a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and a visionary approach under the leadership of CEO Krishnan Rajamony.

KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unimoni India's CEO, Krishnan Rajamony , Continues to Garner Prestigious Industry Awards in 2023Unimoni India is proud to announce that its CEO, Mr. Krishnan Rajamony, has been recognized with multiple awards in 2023, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in the financial services industry.Progressive Places to Work 2023 Award by 'ET Edge' - 21st December 2023On December 21, 2023, Unimoni India was honored with the Progressive Places to Work 2023 award by 'ET Edge,' acknowledging the company's commitment to creating a progressive and employee-friendly work environment.Times Now India's Impactful CEO 2023 Award - 14th December 2023Mr. Krishnan Rajamony was bestowed with the prestigious Times Now India's Impactful CEO 2023 Award on December 14, 2023, recognizing his outstanding leadership and significant contributions to the financial services sector.Best Companies to Work for in 2023 by TradeFlock Magazine - September 2023TradeFlock Magazine, in its September 2023 issue, named Unimoni India among the "Best Companies to Work for in 2023," a testament to the company's dedication to employee satisfaction and professional growth.Best Travel Agency of the Year at Times Business Award 2023 Tamil Nadu - 27th September 2023Unimoni India received the "Best Travel Agency of the Year" accolade at the Times Business Award 2023 Tamil Nadu on September 27, 2023, recognizing its excellence in the travel industry.Excellence in Foreign Exchange Services at ET Achievers 2023 Karnataka - 25th September 2023On September 25, 2023, Unimoni India was honored with the "Excellence in Foreign Exchange Services" award at the ET Achievers 2023 event in Karnataka.Siliconindia Magazine "SI Top 10 - CEOs From Financial Services 2023” - 8th August 2023Mr. Krishnan Rajamony's leadership skills were highlighted when he was featured in Siliconindia Magazine's "SI Top 10 - CEOs From Financial Services 2023" on August 8, 2023.Great Place to Work® Certification - 1st August 2023Unimoni India received the Great Place to Work® certification on August 1, 2023, affirming the company's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.CEO of the Year at Kerala Brand Leadership Awards 2023 - 17th March 2023Mr. Krishnan Rajamony was honored as the "CEO of the Year" at the Kerala Brand Leadership Awards on March 17, 2023, recognizing his exceptional leadership in the financial services industry.Marketing Excellence Award in BFSI Sector at Kerala Brand Leadership Awards 2023 - 17th March 2023Unimoni India's marketing prowess was acknowledged with the "Marketing Excellence Award in BFSI Sector" at the Kerala Brand Leadership Awards on March 17, 2023.India's Emerging Company for Financial Services in 2nd Annual World Signature Awards 2023 - 28th January 2023Unimoni India was recognized as "India's Emerging Company for Financial Services" at the 2nd Annual World Signature Awards on January 28, 2023, underscoring its global impact.These accolades underscore Unimoni India's commitment to excellence, innovation, and a people-centric approach, reinforcing its status as an industry leader in the financial services sector.Krishnan Rajamony - A Visionary Leader at the Helm of Unimoni IndiaKrishnan Rajamony, the dynamic Chief Executive Officer of Unimoni India, has been a driving force behind the company's remarkable success in the financial services sector. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Rajamony has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, steering Unimoni India to new heights in the realms of foreign exchange, outward remittance, travel and holidays, gold loans, and more.Under Krishnan Rajamony's astute guidance, Unimoni India has become synonymous with excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. His strategic vision has propelled the company to the forefront, ensuring it remains a trusted partner for individuals and businesses alike.Unimoni India, a frontrunner in the foreign exchange arena, has not only maintained but also enhanced its reputation for providing seamless and secure currency exchange services. The outward remittance services offered by the company under Krishnan Rajamony's leadership have facilitated swift and hassle-free international money transfers, earning the trust of a diverse clientele.Additionally, Unimoni India's foray into the travel and holidays sector has seen the company being recognized as the "Best Travel Agency of the Year" at the prestigious Times Business Award 2023 Tamil Nadu. This accolade is a testament to Krishnan Rajamony's commitment to excellence and innovation in every facet of Unimoni India's operations.In the domain of gold loans, Unimoni India has emerged as a trusted financial partner, providing flexible and customer-centric solutions. The company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients has resulted in numerous awards, with the latest being the "Excellence in Foreign Exchange Services" at the ET Achievers 2023 Karnataka.Krishnan Rajamony's leadership has not only garnered industry recognition but has also created a workplace culture that has earned Unimoni India the "Great Place to Work® Certification." This acknowledgment reflects the CEO's commitment to fostering an inclusive and positive work environment.As the recipient of the "Times Now India's Impactful CEO 2023" award, Krishnan Rajamony stands as a symbol of leadership excellence, driving Unimoni India to be recognized among the "Best Companies to Work for in 2023" by TradeFlock Magazine and as the "India's Emerging Company for Financial Services" at the 2nd Annual World Signature Awards 2023.In summary, Krishnan Rajamony's visionary leadership and Unimoni India's commitment to excellence continue to redefine industry standards, making them a formidable force in the financial services landscape. The array of awards received serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional services across foreign exchange, outward remittance, travel and holidays, gold loans, and beyond.

