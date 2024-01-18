Shamal Holding breaks ground on exclusive Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 15 January 2024: In an exclusive ground-breaking ceremony, Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm which manages a unique portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has inaugurated the start of construction for the highly anticipated Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai.



Set to open in 2026, the new Downtown lifestyle development will include two crystal-inspired towers cutting a new feature into Dubai’s skyline, containing Baccarat hotel suites and bespoke residences boasting the brand’s signature design. The luxury offering will be complemented by exceptional dining experiences and the highest quality amenities and services.



An exclusive lifestyle development, Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai will blend Baccarat’s heritage of craftsmanship, the experience and energy of Dubai and a meticulous attention to finer detail, providing authentic elegance, refined comfort, exquisite living and iconic design. The hotel project will be managed by SH Hotels & Resorts.



Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding – the diversified investment arm that owns Baccarat Hotel and Residences, Dubai said; “For over two centuries Baccarat has defined luxury, translating its essence into contemporary lifestyle offerings including Baccarat Hotel New York, the first hospitality flagship for the brand. Inspired by this, Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai introduces a glimmering new masterpiece with an otherworldly lifestyle experience for those who choose to see life in a new light. We are working alongside a team of extraordinary partners led by H&H Development to deliver an industry-defining project, setting a new standard of elevated living in Dubai”.



“We remain committed to bringing the extraordinary to the communities we invest in, as we play our role alongside our partners and stakeholders in supporting Dubai’s growth and ambitions to be the number one city to live and work in,” continued Binhabtoor.



Award-winning architects Studio Libeskind and interior design studio 1508 London led by renowned Dubai developer H&H Development and owner Shamal Holding will deliver an industry-defining project, setting a new standard of elevated living experience at Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai.



"Our expertise in the region, underpinned by a commitment to excellence and innovation in construction, uniquely positions us to bring this development to life," stated Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development.



'We are proud to be working alongside Shamal Holding, and with our team of world-class partners, we are poised to craft an unparalleled living experience. Situated in Downtown Dubai, the Baccarat Hotel and Residences is a testament to our commitment to crafting spaces that emphasize cutting-edge design and sophisticated luxury, tailor-made for those who express an elevated style of living right in the heart of our city,' he continued.



Founded by King Louis XV, Baccarat is a legendary French crystal company whose artisans have mastered their craft for over 250 years. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty, kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars.





