51 Homestays,14 Hotels Open In Ayodhya For Devotees

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 18 (IANS) Nearly 51 homestays and 14 hotels have been inaugurated for devotees in Ayodhya, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Three state ministers -- deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, senior BJP leader B L Santosh, Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Tourism and Culture minister Jaiveer Singh, have jointly inaugurated these.

The Uttar Pradesh ministers and BJP leaders visited Shankar Homestay run by Sudha Maurya and lauded the effort of Maurya and other entrepreneurs for providing cheap and good facilities to tourists.

Santosh said in view of the large number of people visiting Ayodhya, the excellent accommodation arrangements have been made which will be comfortable for everyone.

Jaiveer Singh said that the efforts of Sudha Maurya, an OBC, are commendable. Oyo Group will make more than 100 rooms accessible to disabled and senior citizens. The rate of the rooms will be between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, which will be within the reach of devotees.

The government is working in partnership with private players to promote religious tourism in India. These homestays will play an important role in providing comfortable and affordable accommodation to travellers wishing to explore Ayodhya, he said.

OYO properties are located at strategic locations across Ayodhya, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable stay for guests. These homestays offer a combination of quality and affordability.

About 600 paying guest facilities have been registered, out of which certificates have been issued to 441.

There will be provision for about 2,400 to 2,500 paying guest rooms. Devotees can make bookings through the Divya Ayodhya App, he said.

