85% Indian CX Leaders Increasing Investment In Genai: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) About 85 per cent of CX (Customer Experience) leaders are increasing their investment in generative AI for CX in India within the next year, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Zendesk, Indian businesses are realising the potential of generative AI, with 81 per cent of CX leaders saying their teams are under significant pressure to leverage generative AI in CX.

"Companies that thrive will shift to a much more intelligent CX strategy, using AI to manage volume, lower costs, increase quality and ultimately improve customer satisfaction," said Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer, Zendesk.

The report also revealed that the CX leaders are charging ahead with generative AI adoption, with 83 per cent having already begun experimenting with or implementing the technology into their customer journey.

About 91 per cent of Indian CX leaders using generative AI in CX reported positive ROI, proving these changes set a new standard for successful CX.

"As businesses expand their AI capabilities, maintaining transparency and explainable AI decisions is crucial. It ensures customers understand the data that's driving AI models and helps build trust," said Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC, Zendesk.

Moreover, the report noted that 84 per cent of CX leaders believe chatbots can build a stronger emotional connection with their customers. This is largely due to AI chatbots evolving into skilled digital agents, playing key roles in customer service and the overall customer experience.

The majority (89 per cent) of CX leaders believe that bots are becoming skilled architects of highly personalised customer journeys.

Customers too are expanding their range of inquiries, with 88 per cent of Indian consumers asking AI/bots more varied types of questions than before.

Data privacy is increasingly becoming a top priority for CX leaders due to growing privacy concerns and growing demands for personalised experiences enhanced by AI.

About 90 per cent of CX leaders see themselves as responsible for making sure their customers' data is safe.

Another 94 per cent say data protection and cybersecurity are top priorities in their customer service strategy.

