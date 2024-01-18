JTI Awarded Global Top Employer For The 10Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--JTI was certified Global Top Employer for the tenth year in a row. The award acknowledges JTI's continued commitment to creating a great place to work for its diverse workforce located in 47 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and North America.

“This recognition acknowledges that our people are at the heart of everything we do and shows the progress we continue to make in improving our environment, caring about the wellbeing of our employees, as well as our focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Being awarded Top Employer ten years in a row demonstrates to our future employees that JTI is a great place to work. This certification is a key component in attracting and retaining top talent,” said Guergana Andreeva, Senior Vice President, People & Culture.

JTI is one of only 17 companies to be honored with the Global Top Employer award. Eleven countries where JTI has a presence were ranked number one.

Globally, JTI ensures that its employees and their families have the best-in-class support thanks to its global family leave policy aiming to provide equal opportunities for both parents to spend time with their newborn . Also, JTI has implemented new flexible working measures which allow employees to choose how, when, and where they work , and with the help of the Employee Resource Groups provides great support to various underrepresented groups, including, but not limited to, supporting females in leadership roles and LGBTQ+ communities.

“While we are very pleased to have received the Global Top Employer certification for the tenth consecutive year, we are even more delighted that the various initiatives we have put in place in our locations across the world have helped improve our employees' wellbeing, job satisfaction and opportunities to continue to develop their careers. JTI was awarded the Top Employer certification thanks to its 46'000 employees of 119 different nationalities who set goals and commit to achieving them.” Andreeva added.

About JTI:

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company selling its products in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA. Other global brands include MEVIUS and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its heated tobacco brand, Ploom, and e-cigarette brand, Logic. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Company employs about 46,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the tenth consecutive year in 2024. JTI is a member of the JT Group of Companies. For more information, visit .

About Top Employers Institute: ​

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organisations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.

