MOTIONGATE™ Dubai brings back popular live stage show ‘Illuminate’

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2024: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, is thrilled to announce the return of its crowd-favourite live stage show, 'Illuminate' at its Hollywood Theatre from Wednesday, 17th January to Saturday, 10th March 2024.

Back by popular demand, the show is once again set to mesmerise audiences with its breath-taking acrobatic performances and stunning visual effects. The extraordinary production promises to transport audiences into a world of wonder, where gravity-defying stunts and awe-inspiring choreography reign supreme.

Following its triumphant success and positive reception in the previous run, the show returns showcasing MOTIONGATE™ Dubai's commitment to consistently delivering exceptional entertainment experiences. Featuring an ensemble of highly skilled performers who have mastered their craft, the show is back to take guests on a thrilling journey filled with excitement and wonder.

Guests can catch the enchanting show as part of their MOTIONGATE™ Dubai tickets. For more information on the show timings, visit the official MOTIONGATE™ Dubai website at or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).





