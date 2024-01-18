Secretary of State Blinken underlines global effect of Taiwan strait trade disturbance

(MENAFN) In a warning issued on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken emphasized that any disruption of trade through the Taiwan Strait would have far-reaching consequences, affecting the entire world due to the region's pivotal role in global trade. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Blinken stressed that the disruption of trade in the Taiwan Strait would be detrimental to the world at a time when such consequences are least needed.



Blinken underscored the significant global impact, pointing out that the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait is a "very concrete reason" to prioritize diplomatic resolutions over conflict. He highlighted Taiwan's disproportionate role in the global economy relative to its size, making it crucial to international trade dynamics. China has expressed its intention to reclaim Taiwan, even by force if necessary, creating a geopolitical hotspot and contributing to tensions between China and the United States.



The US Secretary of State outlined the United States' interest in ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, advocating for the peaceful resolution of any disputes between Taiwan and China. Blinken acknowledged Taiwan's critical role in global semiconductor supplies, emphasizing that maintaining peace and stability is in the interest of many countries beyond the United States.



Blinken's remarks come in the wake of Taiwan's recent presidential election, where Lai Ching-te was elected president, pledging to safeguard the island from Beijing's perceived threats and harassment. The election outcome further underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding Taiwan and the efforts to navigate a peaceful resolution to potential conflicts in the region.



In conveying the message of global interest in maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, Blinken conveyed that such sentiments are not exclusive to the United States but are shared by multiple nations. The region's significance in the semiconductor supply chain adds an additional layer of complexity, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global interests in maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait.

