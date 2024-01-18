Texas rejects Biden administration’s cease-desist over border patrol access

(MENAFN) Texas is rejecting compliance with a cease-and-desist letter from the Biden administration concerning state actions that have hindered U.S. Border Patrol access to a portion of the border with Mexico.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in response to the Department of Homeland Security's request to "cease and desist" the state's control over Shelby Park, a hotspot for illegal immigration in Eagle Pass, stated that Texas will continue exercising its constitutional authority to protect its territory.



"Because the facts and law side with Texas, the State will continue utilizing its constitutional authority to defend her territory, and I will continue defending those lawful efforts in court," Paxton pointed out.



When asked for a response, a DHS spokesperson directed inquiries to a letter from Department of Homeland Security General Counsel Jonathan Meyer. Meyer's letter, issued this week, urged the state to cease obstructing Border Patrol's full access to approximately 2½ miles of the U.S.-Mexico border currently under the control of the state's National Guard.



DHS officials stated on Saturday that a woman along with two children sank in the Rio Grande following Border Patrol agents "were physically barred by Texas officials from entering the area” under commands from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

