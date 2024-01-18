Unnamed gunmen kill Ecuadorian prosecutor investigating TV studio assault

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, César Suárez, the Ecuadorian prosecutor leading the investigation into an assault at a television station in Guayaquil, the country's largest and one of its most perilous cities, was fatally shot.



Attorney General Diana Salazar reported that Prosecutor Suárez, known for conducting several significant investigations in the past, was gunned down while driving a vehicle in the city.



“I will say this emphatically: Organized crime groups, criminals, terrorists will not stop our commitment to the Ecuadorian society,” she made the statement in a video broadcast on platform X, previously known as Twitter.



The attorney general's office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.



Thirteen individuals have been apprehended in connection with the assault at the TV station, which was broadcast live and prompted Leader Daniel Noboa to declare that Ecuador is experiencing an "internal armed conflict" due to an escalation in killings and other criminal activities linked to drug trafficking.



The incident garnered international attention and plunged the country into disarray, leading to prison breakouts, school closures, and the implementation of a nationwide curfew. This upheaval occurred merely two months after President Noboa's inauguration.

