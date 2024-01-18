64 Kilograms Of Cocaine Seized At Zurich Airport In 2023

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The arrested persons were 10 women and 25 men aged between 18 and 63, as the cantonal police announced on Wednesday. They came from Brazil, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Spain, Latvia, Sweden, Tanzania and Norway. Other smugglers were from Israel, Estonia, Italy, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, the USA and the Dominican Republic.
In four cases, arrests and seizures were made in cooperation with the Federal Customs and Border Security Agency.
The drugs were imported from Sao Paulo in Brazil, Johannesburg in South Africa, Entebbe in Uganda, San José in Costa Rica, Doha in Qatar and Puerto Plata and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Other anaesthetics came from Tel Aviv in Israel, Iguazú in Argentina, Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, Nairobi in Kenya and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
