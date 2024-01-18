The Swiss Prioritise Mental Health Over Salary

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Specifically, 91% of respondents cited maintaining mental health in a current and future job as important. Only in second place (89%) was salary mentioned, closely followed by work-life balance and job security (88% each).

Over half of those surveyed (58%) said they would turn down a job if it worsened their work-life balance. In addition, more people in this country would give up their current job because of a reduced quality of life (50%) than because of a lack of career opportunities (29%).

Job satisfaction is generally very important in Switzerland: 57% of those surveyed stated that they would want to stay in a role they valued, even if it did not offer any career development opportunities. Internationally, only 51% of respondents agreed with this.

Randstad's Labour Barometer covers 34 markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. At least 500 people were surveyed per market.