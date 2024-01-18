The Swiss Prioritise Mental Health Over Salary

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Specifically, 91% of respondents cited maintaining mental health in a current and future job as important. Only in second place (89%) was salary mentioned, closely followed by work-life balance and job security (88% each).
+ Is Switzerland becoming the 'burn-out nation'?
Over half of those surveyed (58%) said they would turn down a job if it worsened their work-life balance. In addition, more people in this country would give up their current job because of a reduced quality of life (50%) than because of a lack of career opportunities (29%).
Job satisfaction is generally very important in Switzerland: 57% of those surveyed stated that they would want to stay in a role they valued, even if it did not offer any career development opportunities. Internationally, only 51% of respondents agreed with this.
+ Employees in Switzerland are doing well compared with other European countries
Randstad's Labour Barometer covers 34 markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. At least 500 people were surveyed per market.
MENAFN18012024000210011054ID1107736832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.