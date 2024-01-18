Swiss Ministers Take Stock After Meetings At WEF

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog is also eagerly awaited. Herzog wants to urge heads of state and government to do more to free the Israeli hostages held by the radical Islamic group Hamas in Gaza.

In addition to his appearance at the Davos Congress Centre, a meeting with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is also planned, as he told the media on Wednesday. He announced that he would reaffirm respect for international law. "This humanitarian catastrophe must come to an end."

Important meeting on the EU dossier

Cassis will also meet the Vice President of the EU Commission responsible for the Swiss dossier, Maros Sefcovic, on Thursday. This is of particular interest because the Federal Council wants to negotiate a package of agreements on future relations with the EU this year.

According to Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, this dossier is the most important in her presidential year. She wants to take stock of her talks at the WEF on Thursday. She also has a meeting with the Tunisian Prime Minister on her programme. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin also announced a review of his talks on Thursday.

Thursday is regarded as the last relevant day at the WEF. The President of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), Thomas Jordan, will also be making an appearance in Davos. He will address the question of how to proceed with monetary policy in view of the far-reaching changes and challenges in the global economy.