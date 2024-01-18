How Green Are The Swiss?

( MENAFN - Swissinfo) Greenhouse gas emissions have been falling steadily in Switzerland since 1990. But as citizens of one of the wealthiest nations in the world, the Swiss have bigger carbon footprints than most others. A recent surveyExternal link of Swiss residents gives details on the consumption habits and environmental impact of different groups.

