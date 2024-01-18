Saudi Arabia's reduces crude oil prices, responding to supply, demand dynamics

(MENAFN) Industry analysts and sources within the oil sector have emphasized that Saudi Arabia's recent reduction in official selling prices for crude oil to Asia is a response to the current weak fundamentals of supply and demand. Contrary to speculation, they assert that this move does not signal an imminent shift in OPEC+ policy or a strategic move to reclaim market share. On January 7, Saudi Arabia notably lowered the official selling price of Arab Light crude for February to Asia, marking the lowest level in 27 months. Given that Asia is the largest market for Saudi crude, this move immediately raised concerns in the market about regional and global demand, resulting in a 3 percent drop in Brent crude futures on January 8.



However, analysts and sector insiders stress that this price adjustment should not be viewed through the lens of past policy shifts, such as those observed in March 2020 and November 2014 when Saudi Arabia aimed to boost market share by lowering prices and increasing production. Instead, they argue that the recent reduction aligns the price of Saudi crude more closely with that of its counterparts from other producers. It's worth noting that Saudi Arabia had consistently raised prices for five consecutive months until November 2023.



The prevailing sentiment is that the price cut is a pragmatic response to current market dynamics, reflecting a broader industry context of fluctuating supply and demand. Analysts believe that attributing this adjustment to a strategic market share battle or a deviation from OPEC+ policies may not accurately capture the nuanced reasons behind the move. As the oil industry continues to navigate evolving economic conditions and geopolitical factors, Saudi Arabia's pricing decisions appear to be aligned with a broader commitment to market competitiveness and responsiveness to the prevailing economic climate.

